Wednesday, September 9, 2020

Local Visual Artist Celebrates San Antonio With New Poster Benefiting Live Music Venues

Posted By on Wed, Sep 9, 2020 at 9:57 AM

click image INSTAGRAM / HELLOREG
  • Instagram / HelloReg
Local artist Regina Morale is selling a new puro San Antonio poster for a rockin' good cause.

The Chicana artist designed a new print in collaboration with the "Bring Music Home" initiative to raise money to benefit workers at music venues affected by COVID-19 closures.



Skilled as both a trumpet player — she played at school and in a mariachi band — and an artist who creates flyers for local venues, album covers and shirt designs, Morales spends her time working at a print shop and playing competitive pinball. Surrounded by Tejano music her whole life and a lover of music of all genres, she felt compelled to pitch in to aid local clubs and venues.

Sponsored by the team at “Bring Music Home” — a book and film project that focuses on people and places that present live music — 100% of the proceeds from the prints will go to the National Independent Venue Association's Emergency Relief Fund. The funds go to venue staff currently out of work due to the pandemic.

The orange-hued, 18-by-24-inch poster will be screen printed onto heavy paper after preorders roll through, which means they'll ship through October, depending on when the order is received.

The prints are available for preorder through Thursday, September 10.

