No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, September 9, 2020

San Antonio Public Library Now Offering Physical Card Pick-Ups at 29 Locations

Posted By on Wed, Sep 9, 2020 at 2:59 PM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK / SAN ANTONIO PUBLIC LIBRARY
  • Facebook / San Antonio Public Library
To provide better access to its materials during the pandemic, the San Antonio Public Library (SAPL) has promoted new ways to access online reading, including a digital library card.

Now, to celebrate September's National Library Card Sign-Up Month, SAPL is  offering physical library cards via contact-free pickup at 29 of its locations.



A card allows access to the SAPL's collection of books, eBooks, magazines, movies and music, plus a large selection of eAudiobooks and online databases. The library also offers online services including homework and resume assistance as well as contact-free pickup of rented books and media.

To register for a card, residents will need to complete an online registration form. They can then pick up their cards by visiting any SAPL location during contact-free pickup hours and calling the number listed onsite once they arrive. After verifying information, a staff member will place the new library card in a bag with the cardholder's name on it and put it outside on a designated contact-free pickup table.

Those unable to pick up a physical card needn't worry, though — SAPL is still offering digital cards.

To learn more about contact-free pickup and other library services, visit the SAPL website.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More ArtSlut »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Podcaster Joe Rogan Officially Makes His Move to Texas Read More

  2. Improv Troupe Bexar Stage Closes Its Theater but Isn't Down for the Count Read More

  3. An Artist Made Trump's Face Using More Than 2,000 Dildos Read More

  4. Local Visual Artist Celebrates San Antonio With New Poster Benefiting Live Music Venues Read More

  5. Robert Downey Jr. Making a Virtual Appearance at a Sold-Out EVO Screening This Weekend Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 9, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation