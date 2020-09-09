San Antonio Public Library Now Offering Physical Card Pick-Ups at 29 Locations

click to enlarge
-
Facebook / San Antonio Public Library
To provide better access to its materials during the pandemic, the San Antonio Public Library (SAPL) has promoted new ways to access online reading
, including a digital library card.
Now, to celebrate September's National Library Card Sign-Up Month, SAPL is offering physical library cards via contact-free pickup at 29 of its locations.
A card allows access to the SAPL's collection of books, eBooks, magazines, movies and music, plus a large selection of eAudiobooks and online databases. The library also offers online services including homework and resume assistance as well as contact-free pickup of rented books and media.
To register for a card, residents will need to complete an online registration form
. They can then pick up their cards by visiting any SAPL location during contact-free pickup hours and calling the number listed onsite once they arrive. After verifying information, a staff member will place the new library card in a bag with the cardholder's name on it and put it outside on a designated contact-free pickup table.
Those unable to pick up a physical card needn't worry, though — SAPL is still offering digital cards.
To learn more about contact-free pickup and other library services, visit the SAPL website
.
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.