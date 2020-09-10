Thursday, September 10, 2020
Public Theater of San Antonio Launches Season with Virtual One-Man Show Buyer and Cellar
Posted
By Trevor Flynn
on Thu, Sep 10, 2020 at 2:57 PM
click to enlarge
The Public is starting its 2020-202ONE season on a lighthearted note with Jonathan Tollins' one-man comedy Buyer and Cellar
. It is the first in a COVID-safe
lineup of one-person plays
the theatre will produce for live virtual viewing.
The comedy follows a struggling LA actor who accepts the bizarre role of staffing Barbara Streisand's private shopping mall — which she actually built
— in the basement of her Malibu home. Actor Rick Sanchez will portray both jaded youth and certified diva, as directed by Tim Hedgepeth.
Performances will be livestreamed from the Russell Hill Rogers Auditorium via The Public's website
.
$25-$35, 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays Sept 10-20, The Public Theater, 800 W. Ashby Place, (210) 733-7258, thepublicsa.org.
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.
Tags: San Antonio, things to do in San Antonio, theatre, theater, comedy, live performance, live virtual performance, livestream, one-person play, one-man show, The Public Theatre of San Antonio, 2020-202ONE, Buyer and Cellar, Jonathan Tollins, Rick Sanchez, Tim Hedgepeth, Courtnie Mercer, Barbara Streisand, things to do online, virtual event, online event, Image
San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.