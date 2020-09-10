No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Thursday, September 10, 2020

Public Theater of San Antonio Launches Season with Virtual One-Man Show Buyer and Cellar

Posted By on Thu, Sep 10, 2020 at 2:57 PM

click to enlarge COURTNIE MERCER
  • Courtnie Mercer
The Public is starting its 2020-202ONE season on a lighthearted note with Jonathan Tollins' one-man comedy Buyer and Cellar. It is the first in a COVID-safe lineup of one-person plays the theatre will produce for live virtual viewing.

The comedy follows a struggling LA actor who accepts the bizarre role of staffing Barbara Streisand's private shopping mall — which she actually built — in the basement of her Malibu home. Actor Rick Sanchez will portray both jaded youth and certified diva, as directed by Tim Hedgepeth.



Performances will be livestreamed from the Russell Hill Rogers Auditorium via The Public's website.

$25-$35, 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays Sept 10-20, The Public Theater, 800 W. Ashby Place, (210) 733-7258, thepublicsa.org.

