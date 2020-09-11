No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Friday, September 11, 2020

Bruce Campbell Heads to San Antonio for Socially Distanced Halloween-Weekend Screening of Evil Dead

Posted By on Fri, Sep 11, 2020 at 10:00 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF TOBIN ENTERTAINMENT
  • Courtesy of Tobin Entertainment
Hail to the king, baby.

Pandemic be damned — B-horror icon Bruce Campbell is headed to San Antonio next month for a special, socially distanced event at the Tobin Center.



Just in time for Halloween, Campbell will host a screening of his breakout film Evil Dead, the cult Spam-in-a-cabin film that spawned a decades-spanning career fighting deadites as Ash Williams.

After the flick, Campbell will host a chat and audience Q&A, dishing the behind-the-scenes deets on the Evil Dead franchise and most anything else fans want to know.

Tickets for the GA event will be sold by section, allowing Tobin staff to space out audience members to maintain distancing. More details on this and other COVID-19 safety protocols at the theater are available on the Tobin's website.

Tickets are on sale now.

$29.50-$75, 7:30 p.m. Friday, October 30, H-E-B Performance Hall, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, tobincenter.org.

