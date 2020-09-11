Friday, September 11, 2020
Bruce Campbell Heads to San Antonio for Socially Distanced Halloween-Weekend Screening of Evil Dead
Posted
By Kelly Merka Nelson
on Fri, Sep 11, 2020 at 10:00 AM
click to enlarge
-
Courtesy of Tobin Entertainment
Hail to the king, baby.
Pandemic be damned — B-horror icon Bruce Campbell is headed to San Antonio next month for a special, socially distanced event at the Tobin Center.
Just in time for Halloween, Campbell will host a screening of his breakout film Evil Dead
, the cult Spam-in-a-cabin film that spawned a decades-spanning career fighting deadites as Ash Williams.
After the flick, Campbell will host a chat and audience Q&A, dishing the behind-the-scenes deets on the Evil Dead
franchise and most anything else fans want to know.
Tickets for the GA event will be sold by section, allowing Tobin staff to space out audience members to maintain distancing. More details on this and other COVID-19 safety protocols at the theater are available on the Tobin's website
.
Tickets are on sale now
.
$29.50-$75, 7:30 p.m. Friday, October 30, H-E-B Performance Hall, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, tobincenter.org.
Get our top picks for the best (online!) events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.
Tags: San Antonio, Texas, Things to do in San Antonio, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, socially distanced, safety protocols, film, movie, b horror, horror, halloween event, Evil Dead, Bruce Campbell, deadites, Q&A, Ash Williams, Image
San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.