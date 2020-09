Bruce Campbell Heads to San Antonio for Socially Distanced Halloween-Weekend Screening of Evil Dead

click to enlarge Courtesy of Tobin Entertainment

Hail to the king, baby.Pandemic be damned — B-horror icon Bruce Campbell is headed to San Antonio next month for a special, socially distanced event at the Tobin Center.Just in time for Halloween, Campbell will host a screening of his breakout film, the cult Spam-in-a-cabin film that spawned a decades-spanning career fighting deadites as Ash Williams.After the flick, Campbell will host a chat and audience Q&A, dishing the behind-the-scenes deets on thefranchise and most anything else fans want to know.Tickets for the GA event will be sold by section, allowing Tobin staff to space out audience members to maintain distancing. More details on this and other COVID-19 safety protocols at the theater are available on the Tobin's website Tickets are on sale now