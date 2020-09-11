No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, September 11, 2020

Rooftop Cinema Rolling Out New Fall Film Series at San Antonio's Fiesta Texas

Posted By on Fri, Sep 11, 2020 at 2:22 PM

click image FACEBOOK / ROOFTOP CINEMA CLUB
  • Facebook / Rooftop Cinema Club
Drive-in theaters have made quite the comeback in 2020, and the trend doesn't look like it'll slow down anytime soon.

Fieata Texas' pop-up Rooftop Cinema Club is keeping the momentum rolling this fall with a new slate of outdoor movies for San Antonians to enjoy.



On Thursday, the theater announced the lineup for the first two weeks of its fall drive-in season, which will run September 21 through October 4.

Kicking off the schedule is the 1981 Bill Murray comedy Stripes, part of Rooftop's Military Mondays. Both active duty military and armed services retirees can receive a 15% discount on online ticket purchases with proper ID. The offer runs throughout the fall season for any movie screened during the week.

During opening week, Selena fans will be able to catch the Queen of Tejano's 1997 biopic, while country superstar Kane Brown's live drive-in concert will project on the giant screen overlooking La Cantera later in the month.

Up for some horror? Moviegoers can scream at a double feature of new lockdown movie Host and Venice Film Festival winner La Llorona — which the Current thinks might be the best film ever made about the legend — on Wednesday, September 23.

Heroes including Batman, Captain America, the Guardians of the Galaxy and more are scheduled to fly onto the screen during the series as well.

Rooftop Cinema Club will also continue offering its $5 Community Screenings every Sunday. All proceeds from those events go to the San Antonio Food Bank and Black Lives Matter organizations.

For a complete schedule and to purchase tickets, visit Rooftop Cinema Club's website.

Get our top picks for the best (online!) events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More ArtSlut »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Massive New Art Gallery to Open in Downtown San Antonio in October Read More

  2. Actress and San Antonio Native Michelle Rodriguez Gives Trump Ultimate Backhanded Compliment Read More

  3. San Antonio Botanical Garden Debuts Origami-Themed Outdoor Sculpture Exhibition This Month Read More

  4. Public Theater of San Antonio Launches Season with Virtual One-Man Show Buyer and Cellar Read More

  5. Bruce Campbell Heads to San Antonio for Socially Distanced Halloween-Weekend Screening of Evil Dead Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 9, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation