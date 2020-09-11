Rooftop Cinema Rolling Out New Fall Film Series at San Antonio's Fiesta Texas

click image
-
Facebook / Rooftop Cinema Club
Drive-in theaters have made quite the comeback in 2020, and the trend doesn't look like it'll slow down anytime soon.
Fieata Texas' pop-up Rooftop Cinema Club
is keeping the momentum rolling this fall with a new slate of outdoor movies for San Antonians to enjoy.
On Thursday, the theater announced the lineup for the first two weeks of its fall drive-in season, which will run September 21 through October 4.
Kicking off the schedule is the 1981 Bill Murray comedy Stripes
, part of Rooftop's Military Mondays. Both active duty military and armed services retirees can receive a 15% discount on online ticket purchases with proper ID. The offer runs throughout the fall season for any movie screened during the week.
During opening week, Selena fans will be able to catch the Queen of Tejano's 1997 biopic, while country superstar Kane Brown's live drive-in concert will project on the giant screen overlooking La Cantera later in the month.
Up for some horror? Moviegoers can scream at a double feature of new lockdown movie Host
and Venice Film Festival winner La Llorona
— which the Current
thinks might be the best film ever made
about the legend — on Wednesday, September 23.
Heroes including Batman, Captain America, the Guardians of the Galaxy and more are scheduled to fly onto the screen during the series as well.
Rooftop Cinema Club will also continue offering its $5 Community Screenings every Sunday. All proceeds from those events go to the San Antonio Food Bank and Black Lives Matter organizations.
For a complete schedule and to purchase tickets, visit Rooftop Cinema Club's website
.
