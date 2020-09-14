No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Monday, September 14, 2020

Curator Coffee to hold local artist pop-up at central San Antonio food truck park

Posted By on Mon, Sep 14, 2020 at 11:26 AM

click image INSTAGRAM / THE.HEARTIST.ARTIST
  • Instagram / the.heartist.artist
On Saturday, local coffee pop-up Curator Coffee is taking over the Rose Bush food truck park for a coffee and art sale featuring San Antonio creatives.

So far, the artist lineup includes ceramic artists Yuli Chang and Pamela Barclay, as well as illustrators Zachary Mojica, Don Robles and more. The pop-up event will give visitor the opportunity to purchase local art, while enjoying a cup of locally-roasted joe.



The one-day event will take place Saturday, September 19 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Rose Bush, a Monte Vista-area food truck park with rotating mobile eateries.

The Rose Bush is located at 2301 San Pedro and is BYOB-friendly.

