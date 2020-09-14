Monday, September 14, 2020
Curator Coffee to hold local artist pop-up at central San Antonio food truck park
Posted
By Nina Rangel
on Mon, Sep 14, 2020 at 11:26 AM
click image
-
Instagram / the.heartist.artist
On Saturday, local coffee pop-up Curator Coffee
is taking over the Rose Bush food truck park for a coffee and art sale featuring San Antonio creatives.
So far, the artist lineup includes ceramic artists Yuli Chang and Pamela Barclay, as well as illustrators Zachary Mojica, Don Robles and more. The pop-up event will give visitor the opportunity to purchase local art, while enjoying a cup of locally-roasted joe.
The one-day event
will take place Saturday, September 19 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Rose Bush, a Monte Vista-area food truck park with rotating mobile eateries.
The Rose Bush
is located at 2301 San Pedro and is BYOB-friendly.
Get our top picks for the best (online!) events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.
Tags: Curator Coffee, Rose Bush food truck park, Monte Vista, ceramic artists, Yuli Chang, Pamela Barclay, illustrators, Zachary Mojica, Don Robles, oopottery, pamelabarclaysatx, greekcan, the.heartist.artist, 1donrobles, polestar_arts, beautiful_realitiesjustified27, local artists, coffee pop-up, art sale, coffee sale, Image
San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.