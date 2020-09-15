Tuesday, September 15, 2020
San Antonio author Amalia Ortiz wins American Book Award for oral literature
By Kelly Merka Nelson
on Tue, Sep 15, 2020 at 10:46 AM
Courtesy of Aztlan Libre Press
Tejana author, activist and spoken-word artist Amalia Ortiz has been named one of 2020's American Book Award winners.
On Monday, the Before Columbus Foundation
announced the winners of the 41st annual awards, which were created to "provide recognition for outstanding literary achievement from the entire spectrum of America’s diverse literary community."
Ortiz received the Oral Literature Award for The Canción Cannibal Cabaret & Other Songs
, a book of poetry that doubles as the script for a punk musical, which she debuted in a premiere performance
at the Guadalupe Theater last summer.
This year's American Book Award winners will be recognized in an online ceremony
on Sunday, October 25.
