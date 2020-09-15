No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Tuesday, September 15, 2020

San Antonio author Amalia Ortiz wins American Book Award for oral literature

Posted By on Tue, Sep 15, 2020 at 10:46 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF AZTLAN LIBRE PRESS
  • Courtesy of Aztlan Libre Press
Tejana author, activist and spoken-word artist Amalia Ortiz has been named one of 2020's American Book Award winners.

On Monday, the Before Columbus Foundation announced the winners of the 41st annual awards, which were created to "provide recognition for outstanding literary achievement from the entire spectrum of America’s diverse literary community."



Ortiz received the Oral Literature Award for The Canción Cannibal Cabaret & Other Songs, a book of poetry that doubles as the script for a punk musical, which she debuted in a premiere performance at the Guadalupe Theater last summer.

This year's American Book Award winners will be recognized in an online ceremony on Sunday, October 25.

