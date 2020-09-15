No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Tuesday, September 15, 2020

San Antonio-born Carole Baskin makes Dancing with the Stars debut with tiger-themed paso doble

Posted By on Tue, Sep 15, 2020 at 9:58 AM

Thrust into the limelight by Netflix's hit true-crime series Tiger King, animal sanctuary chief Carole Baskin is embracing her newfound stardom as a contestant on the latest season of Dancing with the Stars.

On Monday, San Antonio-born Baskin made her debut on the ABC's celebrity ballroom dance competition with a paso doble danced to — what else? — Survivor's "Eye of the Tiger." The pair performed the theatrical Latin dance in an empty California auditorium due to COVID-19 restrictions.



Though Baskin and partner Pasha Pashkov came out a-blazing in eye-popping tiger-striped ensembles, their dance fizzled, earning low scores from judges Bruno Tonioli, Carrie Ann Inaba and Derek Hough, according to USA Today.

Despite the low score, Baskin is hanging on, likely due in part to the fact that no dancers were eliminated in the season premiere.

However, there are no guarantees for next week.


