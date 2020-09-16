Wednesday, September 16, 2020
San Antonio Film Festival returns with second iteration of this year's online film series
By Dana Nichols
on Wed, Sep 16, 2020 at 10:45 AM
Courtesy of San Antonio Film Festival
Show Me What You Got
If you missed the San Antonio Film Festival's first set of 2020 screenings, have no fear: a second virtual mini-festival kicks off this week, running September 16-20.
The 26th Annual San Antonio Film Festival turned what is normally a week-long festival into a series of five virtual mini-festivals
to ensure the health of audiences and filmmakers during the pandemic. The fests take place monthly, beginning in August and running through December.
The films
slated for this week include a combination of on-demand and live screenings of narrative features, documentaries, food films and more.
In addition to the screenings, this week's schedule includes live Q&A sessions over Zoom with the filmmakers of Show Me What You Got
, André & his olive tree
and Teenage Girl: First Wheels
.
$5-$99, Wednesday, September 16-Saturday, September 20, Eventive, safilm.com.
