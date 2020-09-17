San Antonio's Briscoe Museum shows modern view of Native American stories in new exhibit

click to enlarge
Courtesy of Briscoe Western Art Museum
Dustin Mater, Tushka Loksi (Warrior Turtles), 2015.
On Friday, September 25, the Briscoe Western Art Museum will debut its latest exhibition, "Visual Voices: Contemporary Chickasaw Art."
"Visual Voices" will showcase stories of the West and a modern view of Native American stories through 15 Chickasaw artists and almost 60 pieces of art.
"An exhibition of the caliber of 'Visual Voices: Contemporary Chickasaw Art' shows how contemporary Native American arts continue to evolve, diving deeper and revealing more about the psyche and consciousness through the work of artists from one specific Native American tribe, the Chickasaw Nation," Briscoe President and CEO Michael Duchemin said in a statement.
"The works included in 'Visual Voices' offer an opportunity for us all to reflect on that evolution. Visitors will have to decide for themselves how the exhibition embraces more universal themes of humanity, while traditional Western art lovers may ponder how some of the works may be considered Western art. Our role as a museum is to highlight and share all of the stories conveyed through Western art, in order for visitors to gain a greater perspective on this unique part of American history."
To kick off the fall exhibition, the Briscoe is hosting an exclusive preview party from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, September 24, where attendees can enjoy the art and refreshments while staying socially distant. Tickets
for the party are $2o for Briscoe members and $40 for nonmembers.
Those seeking a deeper look into "Visual Voices" can attend a virtual talk with curators Maneula Well-Off-Man and Karen Whitecotton to learn more about the background of the exhibition at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 26. Members of the museum can RSVP for free and tickets
for nonmembers are $10.
Due to the current pandemic, the museum continues to operate at 50% capacity and follow health and safety protocols
"Visual Voices" will be on view from September 25 through January 21, 2021.
