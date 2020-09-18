New online performance by San Antonio's Jump-Start deals with family and Alzheimer's

click to enlarge
Courtesy of Jump-Start Performance Co.
Seeing family members go through Alzheimer's and memory loss is a heart-wrenching experience.
But Lisa Suarez, whose play I'll Remember For You
was inspired by her own experience with her mother's struggle with the disease, explores more than just sadness in the work. It's also funny, honest and Latina-centric.
San Antonio's Jump-Start Performance Co.
will present Suarez's play this weekend via Zoom with its actors and crew working from remote locations.
I'll Remember For You
explores the experiences of a daughter who serves as primary caregiver to her mother suffering with Alzheimer's. The new performance will mark the first time the play has been presented since Suarez's mother died in 2016.
Suarez felt it was the right time to bring back the play and raise awareness of the condition, especially the immense support needed for both caretakers and those suffering from the disease.
I'll Remember For You
was originally to be performed in front of a live audience, but the pandemic moved it online. Suarez and Pamela Dean Kenny will act in the play while Samuel Valdez, who resides in Tijuana, México, will direct.
Admission price is on a sliding scale. After a ticket purchase is completed, Jump-Start will send a Zoom link and password via email. Tickets are available online
or through Facebook
.
$0-$20, 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday September 18-19, 3 p.m. Sunday September 20, Jump-Start Performance Co., jump-start.org.
