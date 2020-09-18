No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Friday, September 18, 2020

Rotary Club of San Antonio cancels Travis Park ice rink due to ongoing pandemic

Posted By on Fri, Sep 18, 2020 at 1:22 PM

click image Skaters at the Rotary Ice Rink in late 2019. - INSTAGRAM / ROTARYICERINK
  • Instagram / rotaryicerink
  • Skaters at the Rotary Ice Rink in late 2019.
Anyone hoping to engage in outdoor iceskating fun in Travis Park this winter may need to brace themselves.

On Thursday, the Rotary Club of San Antonio, the organizers behind last year's popular downtown attraction, officially put the kibosh on the skating rink's planned return in a statement posted on Facebook.



"Due to uncertainty regarding social gatherings and safety, and in light of the preparation needed to plan such an event, the RCSA, working with the ice rink provider, has found it necessary to cancel the Rotary Ice Rink planned for the end of this year," the post reads.

Posted by Rotary Club of San Antonio, TX on Thursday, September 17, 2020

According to KSAT, the attraction drew more than 20,000 skaters to Travis Park last winter. The rink opened in conjunction with the annual lighting of the H-E-B Christmas Tree on November 29, 2019, and operated through the end of January of this year.

