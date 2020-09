San Antonio Zoo's annual event 'Zoo Boo!' will kick off the beginning of spooky season this weekend

click to enlarge Courtesy of San Antonio Zoo

To celebrate the spooky season, the San Antonio Zoo is launching its annual Zoo Boo! beginning Saturday, September 19.The family-friendly celebration is included in standard admission tickets and free for annual zoo pass holders and members.Attendees can enjoy trick or treat stations, pumpkin painting, dance parties, costume contests and a hay maze.Children of all ages, along with adults, are welcome to wear their best family-friendly costumes. Masks are permitted for kids under the age of 12.Every Friday evening from 5-8 p.m., the zoo will also include a Drive Thru Zoo Boo! where families can trick or treat from the safety of their car.The Drive Thru Zoo Boo! will run through October 30 and the daily walk through will run through October 31.Tickets and information can be found on the zoo's website