Monday, September 21, 2020
San Antonio artist Jose Villalobos receives Tanne Foundation Award
Posted
By Kelly Merka Nelson
on Mon, Sep 21, 2020 at 12:42 PM
Jose Villalobos photographed by Marc Arevalo
San Antonio visual artist Jose Villalobos keeps racking up the accolades.
In addition to being selected
for the prestigious Joan Mitchell Foundation Residency Program this year, Villalobos has now been named one of the 2020 Tanne Foundation Award recipients.
The Tanne Foundation has provided unrestricted funding to support artists for 21 years. This year, the foundation granted
a total of $81,000 to five individual artists and three artist-run organizations.
