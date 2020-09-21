No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Monday, September 21, 2020

San Antonio artist Jose Villalobos receives Tanne Foundation Award

Posted By on Mon, Sep 21, 2020 at 12:42 PM

click to enlarge JOSE VILLALOBOS PHOTOGRAPHED BY MARC AREVALO
  • Jose Villalobos photographed by Marc Arevalo
San Antonio visual artist Jose Villalobos keeps racking up the accolades.

In addition to being selected for the prestigious Joan Mitchell Foundation Residency Program this year, Villalobos has now been named one of the 2020 Tanne Foundation Award recipients.



The Tanne Foundation has provided unrestricted funding to support artists for 21 years. This year, the foundation granted a total of $81,000 to five individual artists and three artist-run organizations.

