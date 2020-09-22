No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Tuesday, September 22, 2020

History Channel show American Pickers looking for Texans willing to put their junk on full display

Posted By on Tue, Sep 22, 2020 at 10:47 AM

click to enlarge The cast of American Pickers have been traveling the country looking for antiques and collectibles for 21 seasons. - COURTESY PHOTO / AMERICAN PICKERS
  • Courtesy Photo / American Pickers
  • The cast of American Pickers have been traveling the country looking for antiques and collectibles for 21 seasons.
Hoarding hidden treasures? American Pickers may want to pay you a visit.

The long-running History Channel show, which follows antique collectors Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz as they "pick" for resale goodies, will film in the Lone Star State this November. To make it a worthwhile excursion, the producers are casting about for Texans willing to show off their collections of valuables, memorabilia and clutter.


The Texas segments will be filmed in accordance with pandemic safety procedures in place, the show's casting director said via email, adding that "we won’t pick unless everybody is safe." So, there's that reassurance.

Also worth noting: American Pickers only focuses on private collections, so antique malls, flea markets or other retailers shouldn't tie up the show's phone lines, thanks much. 

However, individual collectors, accumulators and pack rats, can reach out to the Pickers crew via phone at (855) OLD-RUST (653-7878) or by emailing AmericanPickers@cineflix.com.

