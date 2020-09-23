No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Wednesday, September 23, 2020

Downtown San Antonio gallery Hopscotch reveals artist lineup and other details for October opening

Posted By on Wed, Sep 23, 2020 at 2:27 PM

click to enlarge Symbiosis, Kuflex - COURTESY OF HOPSCOTCH
  • Courtesy of Hopscotch
  • Symbiosis, Kuflex
Hopscotch, the massive new art space slated to open in downtown San Antonio next month, has revealed the full list of participating artists as well as details on its food and beverage offerings.

The experiential art space will open with 14 featured installations from artists around the globe, including San Antonio's Amada Miller, Gary Sweeney, Wide Awake Creative and the San Antonio Street Art Initiative (SASAI).



The first slate of installations will include A Strange Slant of Light by Amada Miller (San Antonio, TX), Rainbow Cave by Basia Goszczynska (Brooklyn, New York), | | | L I G H T L I N E S | | | by Campbell Landscape Architecture (Austin, Texas, and San Francisco, California), Perspective by Gary Sweeney (San Antonio), Symbiosis and Quantum Space by Kuflex (Moscow, Russia), Infinity Boxes by Matt Elson (Los Angeles, California), VJ Yourself! by Playmodes (Barcelona, Spain), Color Therapy and Cloudscape by POLIS (Austin, Texas), Walls Within by SASAI (San Antonio), Show It 2 Me by Titmouse (Los Angeles, California, New York, New York, and Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada), Laser Graffiti by Todd Moyer Designs (Los Angeles, California) and Secrets by Wide Awake Creative (San Antonio).

click to enlarge A Strange Slant of Light, Amada MIller - COURTESY OF HOPSCOTCH
  • Courtesy of Hopscotch
  • A Strange Slant of Light, Amada MIller
Hopscotch will also showcase artistic interior design elements from a slate of Texas artists and artisans, including San Antonio's Justin Parr, Angelica Raquel Martinez, Flux Metal Studios, Larry Servin, Los Otros Murals and Redondo Tile.

The gallery's beverage offerings will also be integrated into the art experience. Hopscotch's bar menu will feature specialty cocktails, beer, wine and non-alcoholic beverages inspired by the space's installations, curated for the gallery with help from former Deep Eddy Vodka Hospitality Director Tracy Beachman. Beverages can be consumed in Hopscotch's lounge, which is open to the public, as well as throughout the gallery space.

click to enlarge Smack's Chicken Shack's is introducing a special #LetsHopscotch sandwich to its menu. - COURTESY OF HOPSCOTCH
  • Courtesy of Hopscotch
  • Smack's Chicken Shack's is introducing a special #LetsHopscotch sandwich to its menu.
For those that work up an appetite at the space, Hopscotch partnered with San Antonio food truck Smack's Chicken Shack, which will relocate to the gallery's downtown patio. As part of the partnership, Smack's is introducing a #LetsHopscotch sandwich to its menu, "a decadent combination of fried chicken, powdered sugar, honey butter and donuts, that will only be served at Hopscotch," according to a press release.

“Having a career that has been rooted in hospitality and experience creation it was very important to me that the ‘Hopscotch Experience’ extend throughout every corner of the space so that every single detail was intentional,” Hopscotch Co-Founder Nicole Jensen said in a statement.

“We wanted to create a holistic environment where food, beverage and community were an integral part of the overall offering.”

