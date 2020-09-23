True crime-themed theatrical walking tour Art Heist comes to downtown San Antonio in October

click to enlarge Courtesy of Right Angle Entertainment

Art Heist permiered at the Vancouver Fringe Festival.

For those true crime fans itching to play gumshoe and get out of the house, live theater is reinvigorating a cold case.

Next month, San Antonio thespians will perform the U.S. premiere of Art Heist, an interactive outdoor show based on the biggest, still unsolved, art theft of all time.