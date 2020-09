True crime-themed theatrical walking tour Art Heist comes to downtown San Antonio in October

click to enlarge Courtesy of Right Angle Entertainment

Art Heist permiered at the Vancouver Fringe Festival.

For those true crime fans itching to play gumshoe and get out of the house, live theater is reinvigorating a cold case.

Next month, San Antonio thespians will perform the U.S. premiere of Art Heist, an interactive outdoor show based on the biggest, still unsolved, art theft of all time.

Audiences will work in limited, socially distanced groups to catch the con-men who pilfered 13 paintings worth $500 million, traversing five walkable locations while gathering clues and interacting with shady characters on both sides of the law. The interactivity of the show means each performance will be unique. The actors also will improvise throughout their conversations with the audience.The experience was conceived to provide a safe entertainment opportunity for audiences and theater professionals alike. Producer Justin Sudds with Right Angle Entertainment created the show for the Vancouver Fringe Festival, where it enjoyed a sold-out run. It was written by theater artist TJ Dawe , who also directed the show with Ming Hudson.The show runs approximately 90 minutes, and groups will be staggered at 30 minute intervals.