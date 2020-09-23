True crime-themed theatrical walking tour Art Heist comes to downtown San Antonio in October

For those true crime fans itching to play gumshoe and get out of the house, live theater is reinvigorating a cold case.
Next month, San Antonio thespians will perform the U.S. premiere of Art Heist, an interactive outdoor show based on the biggest, still unsolved, art theft of all time.Audiences will work in limited, socially distanced groups to catch the con-men who pilfered 13 paintings worth $500 million, traversing five walkable locations while gathering clues and interacting with shady characters on both sides of the law. The interactivity of the show means each performance will be unique. The actors also will improvise throughout their conversations with the audience.
