No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, September 25, 2020

Artpace San Antonio partners with San Antonio Public Library for 17th annual Chalk It Up

Posted By on Fri, Sep 25, 2020 at 2:44 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF ARTPACE
  • Courtesy of Artpace
In partnership with the San Antonio Public Library, Artpace San Antonio's annual Chalk It Up Day will take place on October 10 at ten different library branches and also in a virtual format.

The annual art festival, which in past years drew crowds downtown to create and view ephemeral murals drawn on the city streets, has changed up its usual format to promote safety amid the ongoing pandemic.



The theme of this year's Chalk It Up series is "community." To help locals celebrate safely, Artpace is encouraging engagement both in-person and on social media. Through weekly online #ChalkItUpAtHome challenges that began on September 12, San Antonians can create and share chalk-themed art projects from home.

Each Saturday, Artpace posts a new Chalk It Up At Home prompt on its website, inviting locals to share their submissions using the hashtags #ChalkItUpAtHome and #ArtpaceAtHome. So far, the challenge prompts have been "What is Community?" and "Quarantine Bubbles," with a new prompt scheduled to drop Saturday, September 26.

Also on Chalk It Up Day, Artpace is inviting locals to create their own at-home versions of the annual event's Free Style Zone, and post them using the #ChalkItUpAtHome hashtag.

Libraries hosting in-person festivities on October 10 are located across the Alamo City — one in each of the ten City Council districts. Featured artists will create large-scale murals at each location.

Community members can visit the libraries to celebrate the artists and their work. Drive-through viewing will be available at some libraries, and visitors walking through will be expected to follow social distancing rules.

Get our top picks for the best (online!) events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More ArtSlut »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. True crime-themed theatrical walking tour Art Heist comes to downtown San Antonio in October Read More

  2. Blue Star Contemporary's 2020 Red Dot exhibition debuts with new augmented reality app experience Read More

  3. Downtown San Antonio gallery Hopscotch reveals artist lineup and other details for October opening Read More

  4. San Antonio Halloween staple Monster-Con returns from the dead for online event Read More

  5. San Antonio stand-up Cleto Rodriguez debuts comedy special on Amazon Prime Video Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 23, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation