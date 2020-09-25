Artpace San Antonio partners with San Antonio Public Library for 17th annual Chalk It Up

click to enlarge
In partnership with the San Antonio Public Library, Artpace San Antonio's annual Chalk It Up Day
will take place on October 10 at ten different library branches and also in a virtual format.
The annual art festival, which in past years
drew crowds downtown to create and view ephemeral murals drawn on the city streets, has changed up its usual format to promote safety amid the ongoing pandemic.
The theme of this year's Chalk It Up series is "community." To help locals celebrate safely, Artpace is encouraging engagement both in-person and on social media. Through weekly online #ChalkItUpAtHome challenges that began on September 12, San Antonians can create and share chalk-themed art projects from home.
Each Saturday, Artpace posts a new Chalk It Up At Home prompt on its website
, inviting locals to share their submissions using the hashtags #ChalkItUpAtHome and #ArtpaceAtHome. So far, the challenge prompts have been "What is Community?" and "Quarantine Bubbles," with a new prompt scheduled to drop Saturday, September 26.
Also on Chalk It Up Day, Artpace is inviting locals to create their own at-home versions of the annual event's Free Style Zone, and post them using the #ChalkItUpAtHome hashtag.
Libraries hosting in-person festivities on October 10 are located across the Alamo City — one in each of the ten City Council districts. Featured artists will create large-scale murals at each location.
Community members can visit the libraries to celebrate the artists and their work. Drive-through viewing will be available at some libraries, and visitors walking through will be expected to follow social distancing rules.
Get our top picks for the best (online!) events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.