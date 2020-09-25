Friday, September 25, 2020
Texas Cavaliers donate more than $1 million to San Antonio's Will Smith Zoo School
Posted
By Emily DiTomasso
on Fri, Sep 25, 2020 at 9:39 AM
Courtesy Photo / San Antonio Zoo
The Texas Cavalier's Charitable Foundation on Thursday donated a little over $1 million to the Will Smith Zoo School, the San Antonio Zoo's preschool known for its nature-based curriculum.
A large portion of the donation will go towards the school's endowment, getting it one step closer to the goal of providing tuition assistance to 30% of its student body.
The Texas Cavalier's organization, founded in 1926, includes 600 business, civic and community leaders who raise money for San Antonio charities, including through its annual Fiesta River Parade. The group is expected to award $2 million to local children charities this year.
