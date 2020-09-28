No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Monday, September 28, 2020

San Antonio Zoo now home to two new hyenas

Posted By on Mon, Sep 28, 2020 at 4:59 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF SAN ANTONIO ZOO
  • Courtesy of San Antonio Zoo
The San Antonio Zoo has recently welcomed two new hyenas to its animal family. The pair will be exploring their new habitat at The Grottos over the coming weeks.

The arrival marks a return of the pack mammals to the SA Zoo. The facility was home to hyenas through 2014 and has gained the knowledge and experience to care for animals, which play a major role in Africa's ecosystem.



"Securing a future for wildlife and the places they live doesn't always simply apply to their home range," SA Zoo CEO Tim Morrow said in a statement. "We are currently acclimating the hyenas to each other and their new habitat, and we look forward to once again educating our visitors about this species, a species that is largely misunderstood."

The hyenas' sexes are unknown because they have no differentiating external anatomy. However, zookeepers know that one is known that one is turning four years old next month and the other is seven.

