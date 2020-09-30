McNay Art Museum showcases collection of Mexican modernist prints in 'Los Tres Grandes'

click to enlarge
-
Courtesy of McNay Art Museum
For its latest exhibition
, the McNay Art Museum is putting all of its cards on the table.
The museum will display nearly its entire collection of prints by Diego Rivera, Jose Clemente Orozco and David Alfaro Siqueiros — the "three greats" of Mexican modernism — in "Los Tres Grandes: Obras de Rivera, Siqueiros y Orozco."
Following the Mexican Revolution of 1910, Mexico's golden age of printmaking began in the 1920s and lasted until the 1940s, throughout which Rivera, Siqueiros and Orozco created prints depicting life both during and after the revolution. This trio of artists, known as los tres grandes
, became the first Mexican artists to achieve acclaim worldwide.
The exhibition also showcases works from the successive generation of Mexican printmakers, including Jesus Escobedo, Leopoldo Mendez and Francisco Mora, who formed the collaborative print workshop El Taller de Gráfica Popular
(TGP) in 1937. Inspired by los tres grandes
, these artists further explored the history and impact of the Mexican Revolution through their work.
click to enlarge
-
Courtesy of McNay Art Museum
The McNay was recently awarded
$1.5 million in operating funds from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation's Art Museum Futures Fund
. It reopened its doors
in late June with COVID safety protocols in place.
Current museum operations
include a 75% capacity limit and mask requirement for all guests over two years of age, as well as temperature and symptom checks upon entry.
"Los Tres Grandes" is on view in the Frost Galleries through January 3, 2021.
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.