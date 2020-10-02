No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, October 2, 2020

FL!GHT Gallery debuts 3D virtual tour for its latest exhibition, 'Tell Me It Haunts You Too'

Posted By on Fri, Oct 2, 2020 at 12:12 PM

click to enlarge I Think We'll Meet Again, 2020 - COURTESY OF ANGELICA RAQUEL MARTINEZ
  • Courtesy of Angelica Raquel Martinez
  • I Think We'll Meet Again, 2020
Blue Star Contemporary isn't the only gallery bringing local art into the 21st century.

For its latest exhibition, a solo show by San Antonio artist Angelica Raquel Martinez, FL!GHT Gallery went all-out on technology.



While FL!GHT is open for socially distanced viewings by appointment, to make the exhibition accessible to those unwilling to risk an in-person visit, the gallery teamed up with San Antonio's Bright and Early Productions to create a 3D tour of the space using the Matterport platform.

click to enlarge FL!GHT used the Matterport platform to create a seamless 3D tour of the gallery space. - SCREENSHOT / MATTERPORT
  • Screenshot / Matterport
  • FL!GHT used the Matterport platform to create a seamless 3D tour of the gallery space.
The Matterport tour immerses the viewer into a seamless recreation of FL!GHT's Blue Star space, which can be navigated by click, much like Google StreetView. Visitors can access details about the artworks by hovering the cursor over a circular icon next to each piece.

The virtual tour also helps with another thing: preventing viewers from giving in to a deep desire to touch the art.

In "Tell Me It Haunts You," Martinez showcases a series of multimedia pieces that prominently feature soft and fluffy textiles, including a large, needle felted deer statue and a series of rug hooked tapestries.

Using a deer as its central figure, she reimagines folklore and familial stories she learned during her childhood living near the Mexico border, focusing on themes of death, mourning and the continued meaning of relationships even once they end.

click to enlarge COURTESY OF ANGELICA RAQUEL MARTINEZ
  • Courtesy of Angelica Raquel Martinez
"Employing biographical and regional folklore serves as a conduit for moral and spiritual ideas, while also putting emphasis on familial relationships and their continued importance long after death. Using animal imagery has a dual purpose of representing the animal itself and the ones I love," Martinez said in a statement.

"Through a multidisciplinary studio practice utilizing mediums like watercolor, graphite, felting and rug hooking, there is an inherent softness given to what are sometimes harsh and visceral subjects. The importance of this juxtaposition between the tender and the violent further underscores the relationship humanity has with storytelling."

Free, on view by appointment through November 30 or via Matterport digital tour, FL!GHT Gallery, 112R Blue Star, facebook.com/flightSA.

Get our top picks for the best (online!) events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More ArtSlut »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. McNay Art Museum showcases collection of Mexican modernist prints in 'Los Tres Grandes' Read More

  2. Slab Cinema launches spree of classic horror film screenings at San Antonio's St. Paul Square Read More

  3. Massive New Art Gallery to Open in Downtown San Antonio in October Read More

  4. San Antonio Man Replaces Grocery Labels with Facts About Local and National Police Issues Read More

  5. Artpace San Antonio partners with San Antonio Public Library for 17th annual Chalk It Up Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 23, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation