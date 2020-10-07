Iconic comedian Dave Chappelle spotted at San Antonio's Pearl on Tuesday

Apparently, in 2020 anything really can happen.
On Tuesday, comedian Dave Chappelle made an appearance in San Antonio, but not quite in the same way as his last visit to the Alamo City, when he performed three pop-up shows at the Aztec Theatre.
Since a sold-out surprise show at a large venue obviously isn't in the cards during a pandemic, Chappelle appears to have made a more casual visit this time. That included an obligatory stop at Pearl, where he was spotted by Julian Dais, a fellow visitor to the complex, who posted an Instagram selfie with the comic.
Though Chappelle didn't do any stand-up at the popular shopping destination, that doesn't mean nothing funny happened. Twitter user @marillabiscuits, whose account is now locked, said, "Dave Chappelle came into our store and my coworker asked him if he was from SAN ANTONIO LOL."
Talk about embarrassing!
