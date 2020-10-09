Esperanza's OUT & PROUD showcases queer Latinx artists in virtual performance on Saturday

click to enlarge
Courtesy of Esperanza Center for Peace and Justice
Krudas Cubensi members Olivix Prendes (left) and Odaymara Cuesta
The term intersectionality broke out of academic discourse and into the mainstream during this summer's protests for racial equality. Now, the duality is even more apparent at the intersection of Hispanic Heritage Month and National Coming Out Month.
In the spirit of intersectionality, the Esperanza Peace & Justice Center will celebrate the confluence of Latinx and queer identities with its OUT & PROUD virtual event on 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10.
Hosted on Zoom, the event will feature performances of plays, poems, stand-up comedy and live music to capture a small piece of LGBTQ Latinx life and culture, drawing from a variety of backgrounds and showcasing diverse cultural influences.
Emceed by Dan Guerrero, OUT & PROUD will feature authors Monica Palacios and Anel I. Flores, comedians Marga Gomez and Jade Esteban Estrada and hip-hop group Krudas Cubensi.
Emcee Guerrero
has produced shows for NBC, PBS, HBO, Univision and Telemundo. His autobiographical solo "¡Gaytino!" presents Chicano history and the gay experience through the discovery of his own identity.
Palacios
is a writer who has focused most of her work on LGBTQ Latinx stories. The City of Los Angeles named her its 2017 Latinx LGBTQ Trailblazer, and then-Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa declared October 12 “Monica Palacios Day.”
A San Antonio native, Flores
is often in the running for the Current
's Best Local Author award, coming in second place
this year. Her collection Empanada: A Lesbiana Story en Probaditas
features a series of vignettes about a young Latina lesbian. The play adaptation of the book toured for 10 years and continues to be produced today. She is currently in the process of completing her series of children's books, Cortinas de Lluvia
, and a graphic memoir, Pintada de Rojo
.
click to enlarge
Courtesy of Esperanza Center for Peace and Justice
-
Marga Gomez
The evening will also feature comedy to lighten the mood.
Gomez
was one of the first openly lesbian performers in the nation. Her TV appearances include performances on LOGO, Showtime, Comedy Central and HBO. She frequents SF Comedy Day and numerous comedy festivals.
Estrada
is a journalist and comedian whose work appears in various local outlets, including his ongoing Glitter Political
column in the Current
. He also hosts "The Saturday Night Super Show" on KTSA 550.
Music will come from Krudas Cubensi
. Founded in Havana, Cuba, in the 1990s, the queer feminist band relocated to Austin in 2006. Their afro-cubana sound and lyrics highlight their Black, queer and immigrant identities.
$5 to $10, 8-9 p.m. Saturday, October 10, Zoom, Esperanza Peace and Justice Center.
