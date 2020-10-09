No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, October 9, 2020

Esperanza's OUT & PROUD showcases queer Latinx artists in virtual performance on Saturday

Posted By on Fri, Oct 9, 2020 at 11:25 AM

click to enlarge Krudas Cubensi members Olivix Prendes (left) and Odaymara Cuesta - COURTESY OF ESPERANZA CENTER FOR PEACE AND JUSTICE
  • Courtesy of Esperanza Center for Peace and Justice
  • Krudas Cubensi members Olivix Prendes (left) and Odaymara Cuesta
The term intersectionality broke out of academic discourse and into the mainstream during this summer's protests for racial equality. Now, the duality is even more apparent at the intersection of Hispanic Heritage Month and National Coming Out Month.

In the spirit of intersectionality, the Esperanza Peace & Justice Center will celebrate the confluence of Latinx and queer identities with its OUT & PROUD virtual event on 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10.



Hosted on Zoom, the event will feature performances of plays, poems, stand-up comedy and live music to capture a small piece of LGBTQ Latinx life and culture, drawing from a variety of backgrounds and showcasing diverse cultural influences.

Emceed by Dan Guerrero, OUT & PROUD will feature authors Monica Palacios and Anel I. Flores, comedians Marga Gomez and Jade Esteban Estrada and hip-hop group Krudas Cubensi.

Emcee Guerrero has produced shows for NBC, PBS, HBO, Univision and Telemundo. His autobiographical solo "¡Gaytino!"  presents Chicano history and the gay experience through the discovery of his own identity.

Palacios is a writer who has focused most of her work on LGBTQ Latinx stories. The City of Los Angeles named her its 2017 Latinx LGBTQ Trailblazer, and then-Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa declared October 12 “Monica Palacios Day.”

A San Antonio native, Flores is often in the running for the Current's Best Local Author award, coming in second place this year. Her collection Empanada: A Lesbiana Story en Probaditas features a series of vignettes about a young Latina lesbian. The play adaptation of the book toured for 10 years and continues to be produced today. She is currently in the process of completing her series of children's books, Cortinas de Lluvia, and a graphic memoir, Pintada de Rojo.

click to enlarge Marga Gomez - COURTESY OF ESPERANZA CENTER FOR PEACE AND JUSTICE
  • Courtesy of Esperanza Center for Peace and Justice
  • Marga Gomez
The evening will also feature comedy to lighten the mood.

Gomez was one of the first openly lesbian performers in the nation. Her TV appearances include performances on LOGO, Showtime, Comedy Central and HBO. She frequents SF Comedy Day and numerous comedy festivals.

Estrada is a journalist and comedian whose work appears in various local outlets, including his ongoing Glitter Political column in the Current. He also hosts "The Saturday Night Super Show" on KTSA 550.

Music will come from Krudas Cubensi. Founded in Havana, Cuba, in the 1990s, the queer feminist band relocated to Austin in 2006. Their afro-cubana sound and lyrics highlight their Black, queer and immigrant identities.

$5 to $10, 8-9 p.m. Saturday, October 10, Zoom, Esperanza Peace and Justice Center.

Get our top picks for the best (online!) events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More ArtSlut »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Iconic comedian Dave Chappelle spotted at San Antonio's Pearl on Tuesday Read More

  2. Frank Mendez, actor who played ‘Second Cholo’ in Selena, dies Read More

  3. Exhibition at San Antonio's Centro Cultural Aztlan pays homage to healthcare workers Read More

  4. University of Texas at San Antonio closes Blue Star art gallery Terminal 136 Read More

  5. San Antonio's Luminaria Artist Foundation to showcase six artists in fall series Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 7, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation