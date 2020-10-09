No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Friday, October 9, 2020

University of Texas at San Antonio closes Blue Star art gallery Terminal 136

Posted By on Fri, Oct 9, 2020 at 9:52 AM

After six years at the Blue Star Art Complex, the University of Texas at San Antonio's satellite gallery Terminal 136 has permanently closed its doors.

A staple of First Friday since 2014, Terminal 136 balanced a slate of exhibitions showcasing both UTSA students and a bevy of artists from the Alamo City and beyond. The gallery closed at the beginning of last month, but did not make the news public until this week.



"At the beginning of September, UTSA officially closed Terminal 136," the gallery said in a Thursday post on social media.

"Though this closing is sad, we look forward to what exhibitions and opportunities we will find in the future," the post read. "I would like to thank everyone that visited, exhibited, or otherwise supported us in our 6 years there. Thanks for the memories."

