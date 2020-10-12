No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Monday, October 12, 2020

Celebrate Día de los Muertos with an outdoor screening of The Book of Life at SAMA this month

Posted By on Mon, Oct 12, 2020 at 10:20 AM

click to enlarge 20TH CENTURY FOX
  • 20th Century Fox
Just in time for Día de los Muertos, the San Antonio Museum of Art is hosting a family-friendly outdoor screening of the 2014 animated feature The Book of Life.

Held in collaboration with Slab Cinema, the free screening will take place on the museum's campus on Friday, October 23. In order to keep attendees physically distanced, a limited number of people will be able to attend, determined on a first-come, first-served basis. It's recommended that movie-goers arrive early to save their spots.



The Book of Life tells the story of Manolo, who struggles to choose between fulfilling his family's expectations and following his heart. His fate becomes further twisted when, on Día de los Muertos, the rulers of the Land of the Remembered and the Land of the Forgotten place a weighted bet to see whether Manolo will marry his love interest María, or if his rival Joaquín will win her over.

The screening is one of many pandemic-friendly events at the museum this October. Along with in-person touch-free family day events and art crawls, SAMA is hosting virtual workshops, lectures and online playdates to bring the museum into locals' homes.

Outdoor movie screenings have sprung up across San Antonio throughout the pandemic, many of which have been hosted by Slab Cinema, which has been screening outdoor and drive-in movies for a decade and a half.

Free, 6 p.m. Friday, October 23, San Antonio Museum of Art, samuseum.org.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

