Monday, October 12, 2020

San Antonio glass-blowing studio hosting glass pumpkin patch this weekend

Posted By on Mon, Oct 12, 2020 at 1:28 PM

This isn't your everyday pumpkin patch.

This weekend, local glassworks studio Caliente Hot Glass will host what it's calling the Caliente Calabaza Bash, where visitors can choose from an array of glass-blown pumpkins in the shade of a "pumpkin tree."



Alongside classic orange, the pumpkin collection includes unique themes ranging from Tim Burton's Pumpkin King to Cinderella to San Antonio's favorite holiday, Fiesta.

Can't make it to this weekend's bash? Don't worry — pumpkins are also available for virtual browsing in Caliente's online shop.

This year's sale replaces yet another tradition halted by the pandemic: in previous years, the artists of Caliente Hot Glass have offered glassworks sessions in which shoppers could personalize their own glass pumpkin.

Interested shoppers can register online for a 45 minute shopping window and a discounted price. Walk-ins are welcome, but reservations are recommended due to a capacity limit of 10 shoppers per 45-minute window.

$60+, October 17-18, 1411 N Hackberry Ste A, calientehotglass.com.

