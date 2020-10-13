No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, October 13, 2020

Bootanica returns to the San Antonio Botanical Garden for outdoor Halloween hijinks

Posted By on Tue, Oct 13, 2020 at 2:18 PM

click image Two young celebrants at the Botanical Garden's 2019 Bootanica event - FACEBOOK / SAN ANTONIO BOTANICAL GARDEN
  • Facebook / San Antonio Botanical Garden
  • Two young celebrants at the Botanical Garden's 2019 Bootanica event
Does frolicking through the flowers with the kiddos while celebrating Halloween sound like your idea of fall fun? If so, that’s exactly what the San Antonio Botanical Garden is offering during Bootanica — the garden enthusiast’s version of all things October.

Scheduled for Saturday, October 24, the family-friendly Halloween celebration will include hands-on activities, trick-or-treating and the ability to explore the garden's fall flora. Guests at the annual H-E-B sponsored event are also encouraged to dress up in their favorite costumes for the occasion.



Access to the event will be included with garden admission and membership, and guests are expected to follow the garden’s COVID-19 guidelines during their visit.

$12-$15, 10 a.m.-2p.m. Saturday, October 24, San Antonio Botanical Garden, 555 Funston Place, (210) 536-1400, sabot.org.

Get our top picks for the best (online!) events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More ArtSlut »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio glass-blowing studio hosting glass pumpkin patch this weekend Read More

  2. Celebrate Día de los Muertos with an outdoor screening of The Book of Life at SAMA this month Read More

  3. Mission Outdoor Theater bringing Child's Play star to San Antonio for special screening Read More

  4. Frank Mendez, actor who played ‘Second Cholo’ in Selena, dies Read More

  5. Reels at the Ruin returns with iconic vampire film Nosferatu, enhanced with live music Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 7, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation