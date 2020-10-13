Bootanica returns to the San Antonio Botanical Garden for outdoor Halloween hijinks

click image Facebook / San Antonio Botanical Garden

Two young celebrants at the Botanical Garden's 2019 Bootanica event

Does frolicking through the flowers with the kiddos while celebrating Halloween sound like your idea of fall fun? If so, that’s exactly what the San Antonio Botanical Garden is offering during Bootanica — the garden enthusiast’s version of all things October.Scheduled for Saturday, October 24, the family-friendly Halloween celebration will include hands-on activities, trick-or-treating and the ability to explore the garden's fall flora. Guests at the annual H-E-B sponsored event are also encouraged to dress up in their favorite costumes for the occasion.Access to the event will be included with garden admission and membership, and guests are expected to follow the garden’s COVID-19 guidelines during their visit.