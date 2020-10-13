Tuesday, October 13, 2020
Bootanica returns to the San Antonio Botanical Garden for outdoor Halloween hijinks
By Brianna Espinoza
on Tue, Oct 13, 2020 at 2:18 PM
Two young celebrants at the Botanical Garden's 2019 Bootanica event
Does frolicking through the flowers with the kiddos while celebrating Halloween sound like your idea of fall fun? If so, that’s exactly what the San Antonio Botanical Garden is offering during Bootanica — the garden enthusiast’s version of all things October.
Scheduled for Saturday, October 24, the family-friendly Halloween celebration will include hands-on activities, trick-or-treating and the ability to explore the garden's fall flora. Guests at the annual H-E-B sponsored event are also encouraged to dress up in their favorite costumes for the occasion.
Access to the event will be included with garden admission and membership, and guests are expected to follow the garden’s COVID-19 guidelines during their visit.
$12-$15, 10 a.m.-2p.m. Saturday, October 24, San Antonio Botanical Garden, 555 Funston Place, (210) 536-1400, sabot.org.
