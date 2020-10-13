No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Tuesday, October 13, 2020

Mission Outdoor Theater bringing Child's Play star to San Antonio for special screening

Posted By on Tue, Oct 13, 2020 at 11:14 AM

click to enlarge Andy Vincent in Child's Play (1988) - WARNER BROS. HOME ENTERTAINMENT
  • Warner Bros. Home Entertainment
  • Andy Vincent in Child's Play (1988)
There's plenty of ways to binge all the best horror movies in the run up to Halloween — lookin' at you, Netflix — but the Mission Outdoor Theater is kicking things up a notch later this month.

The drive-in theater, which opened at Brooks City Base in September, has a full slate of scary movies on its October schedule, but one event in particular may catch the eye of '80s horror fans.



On October 23, the theater is hosting a double feature of Child's Play and Child's Play 2 with a very special guest: franchise star Alex Vincent, who has appeared as Andy Barclay in four Chucky films.

In Child's Play, Vincent's character Andy is gifted the possessed doll Chucky — played by Brad Dourif, whose role was later assumed by Mark Hamill in the 2019 film reboot — with deadly consequences. Mission Outdoor Theater owner Fred Reyes told KSAT that Vincent will sign autographs before and after the drive-in screening.

The drive-in has safety protocols in place to maintain distancing during the ongoing pandemic, including contactless ordering and a face covering requirement for anyone who has exited their vehicles. A full list of safety guidelines is available on the Mission Outdoor Theater website.

$43.30-$95.26, 7:30 p.m. Friday, October 23, Mission Outdoor Theater, 8069 Challenger Dr., (877) 494-2560, missiondrivein.com.

