No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, October 13, 2020

Reels at the Ruin returns with iconic vampire film Nosferatu, enhanced with live music

Posted By on Tue, Oct 13, 2020 at 12:39 PM

click to enlarge FILM ARTS GUILLD
  • Film Arts Guilld
Slab Cinema has teamed up with the Hot Wells Conservancy to bring back the film series Reels at the Ruin. This time, they're throwing things back all the way to 1922.

On Tuesday, October 27, horror movie fans and film history buffs alike can enjoy the iconic silent film Nosferatu. An unauthorized adaptation of Bram Stoker's 1897 novel Dracula, F.W. Murnau's German Expressionist masterpiece set the tone for the vampire film genre.



Though Murnau made cosmetic changes to the story, including renaming Count Dracula as Count Orlok, he still drew the ire of Stoker's descendants, who obtained a court ruling that stated all copies of the film must be destroyed. Fortunately for us, a few prints of the film remained extant, allowing it to assume its rightful place in cinematic history.

Reels at the Ruin is putting a twist on things by adding another element to the event: live music accompaniment. During the screening, Cone of Uncertainty, Ray Palmer, Kory Cook and Danny Toranzo will add to the ambiance with their musical stylings.

It's fitting that the outdoor screening will be held at the Hot Wells Ruins, which are a landmark of the silent film era in their own right. Viewers can enjoy complimentary popcorn and drinks along with admission, while those with a heftier appetite can peruse food trucks that will also be on site.

Further details and COVID-19 safety protocols are available on Slab Cinema's website.

$15, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, October 27, Hot Wells Ruins, 5503 S. Presa St., slabcinemaarthouse.com.

Get our top picks for the best (online!) events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More ArtSlut »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio glass-blowing studio hosting glass pumpkin patch this weekend Read More

  2. Celebrate Día de los Muertos with an outdoor screening of The Book of Life at SAMA this month Read More

  3. Frank Mendez, actor who played ‘Second Cholo’ in Selena, dies Read More

  4. Iconic comedian Dave Chappelle spotted at San Antonio's Pearl on Tuesday Read More

  5. Mission Outdoor Theater bringing Child's Play star to San Antonio for special screening Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 7, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation