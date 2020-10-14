New exhibition at San Antonio Museum of Art highlights jewelry of Central and East Asia

click to enlarge
Seale Studios
Pair of Earrings, China (Miao), first half of the 20th century, Silver, each 1 7/8 in. (4.8 cm), Promised gift from Elizabeth and Robert Lende
Last week, the San Antonio Museum of Art debuted its latest exhibition
, "Exquisite Adornment: Turkmen and Miao Jewelry from the Elizabeth and Robert Lende Collection," which showcases a variety of silver jewelry from two distinct Asian cultural identities.
On display through January, the collection is presented in honor of the museum's fortieth anniversary in 2021.
The jewelry in "Exquisite Adornment" is a promised gift by Elizabeth and Robert Lende, long term supporters of SAMA who have collected silver jewelry from various Middle Eastern, Asian, North African and American cultures for the past forty years.
The exhibition features approximately 120 jewelry pieces from the Turkmen people of Central Asia and the Miao people of southwestern China. Pieces include types of jewelry that were present in both cultures, as well as those unique to each, such as the Turkmen's temple pendants and the Miao's neck rings and back hooks.
In addition to the central collection of Turkmen and Miao pieces, "Exquisite Adornment" also features a selection of jewelry of the Hill Tribes from the nearby region of Myanmar, Thailand and Laos.
SAMA is open for both in-person
visits as well as virtual
exhibitions and activities.
"Exquisite Adornment" is on view through January 3, 2021.
