Wednesday, October 14, 2020

Selena podcast to examine Tejano star’s legacy, identity and impact on culture

Posted By on Wed, Oct 14, 2020 at 8:52 AM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK / SELENA
  • Facebook / Selena
The upcoming Selena series on Netflix isn’t the only Selena content fans will get in the coming months.

This coming January, Maria Garcia, senior editor of arts and culture at WBUR, Boston’s NPR station, will host the new podcast Anything for Selena, on the late Tejano singer’s life and the impact she continues to have on everything from music and culture to race and identity.



Garcia said she was only seven years old when she discovered Selena. Two years later, the “Queen of Tejano” was gone.

“Selena defined my childhood, and her legacy has stayed with me into adulthood,” Garcia said in a statement. “She is this cornerstone that I come back to when I need to remember who I am. She represented transcendence without compromise. She showed us our stories matter. We matter. I hope this podcast does the same.”

The 10-episode podcast, which will be paired with Spanish-language episodes, will be produced in partnership with Futuro Studios. Antonia Cereijido, senior producer at Futuro Studios, said that she’s not surprised that Selena’s legacy is now crossing over into other mediums like podcasting.

“The opportunity to work on a project with such rich cultural and political significance has been thrilling,” Cereijido said. “I am so excited for people to get to hear Maria’s perspective. I have learned so much about identity, expression and belonging.”

Episodes of Anything for Selena will be available available to stream or download on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher or wherever you listen to podcasts.

For more details, wbur.org/anythingforselena.

