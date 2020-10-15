San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo to return to Joe & Harry Freeman Coliseum in 2021

Thursday, October 15, 2020
In a Thursday morning Facebook post, the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo announced its return to the Freeman Coliseum for 2021.
The three week-long program of livestock shows, musical performances and carnival has taken place in and on the grounds of the much larger AT&T Center since 2003.
“We're excited to reveal that your action-packed rodeo and entertainment will take place in the Freeman Coliseum for 2021!” The Facebook post read. “We will also continue to host livestock exhibitors to showcase their animals & compete in ag events.”
The 2021 festivities are scheduled for February 10-28.
The San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo's announcement comes less than week after the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo executive committee voted to cancel
its 2021 events due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
