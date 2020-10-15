No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, October 15, 2020

San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo to return to Joe & Harry Freeman Coliseum in 2021

Posted By on Thu, Oct 15, 2020 at 11:16 AM

click image INSTAGRAM / SANANTONIORODEO
  • Instagram / sanantoniorodeo
In a Thursday morning Facebook post, the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo announced its return to the Freeman Coliseum for 2021.

The three week-long program of livestock shows, musical performances and carnival has taken place in and on the grounds of the much larger AT&T Center since 2003.



“We're excited to reveal that your action-packed rodeo and entertainment will take place in the Freeman Coliseum for 2021!” The Facebook post read. “We will also continue to host livestock exhibitors to showcase their animals & compete in ag events.”

We're excited to reveal that your action-packed rodeo and entertainment will take place in the Freeman Coliseum for...

Posted by San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo on Thursday, October 15, 2020

The 2021 festivities are scheduled for February 10-28.

The San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo's announcement comes less than week after the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo executive committee voted to cancel its 2021 events due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More ArtSlut »

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. New exhibition at San Antonio Museum of Art highlights jewelry of Central and East Asia Read More

  2. Selena podcast to examine Tejano star’s legacy, identity and impact on culture Read More

  3. Reels at the Ruin returns with iconic vampire film Nosferatu, enhanced with live music Read More

  4. Bootanica returns to the San Antonio Botanical Garden for outdoor Halloween hijinks Read More

  5. Mission Outdoor Theater bringing Child's Play star to San Antonio for special screening Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 7, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation