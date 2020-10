Penguin-cam and chill: SeaWorld San Antonio and KSAT introduce 24/7 penguin livestream

click to enlarge Pexels/ Magda Ehlers

Need a pick-me-up during these difficult times?SeaWorld San Antonio and KSAT came up with a way to bring happiness into our homes, no matter the time of day: a round-the-clock penguin cam.The streaming service will let viewers spy on the roughly the 250 birds at SeaWorld San Antonio, which includes four penguin species, KSAT reports The livestream will let viewers witness penguins' swift swimming skills, humorous interactions and their voracious appetite for fish, Sea World officials said."Each individual bird has its own unique personality, so their typical behaviors and activity levels will vary," according to a statement from the theme park. "Some penguins spend much of their time swimming, while others seem to prefer climbing on rocks and snow piles or hanging out with their caretakers."The penguin cam is available anytime, anywhere via KSAT's webpage streaming apps and kid's page