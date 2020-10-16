No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Friday, October 16, 2020

Penguin-cam and chill: SeaWorld San Antonio and KSAT introduce 24/7 penguin livestream

Posted By on Fri, Oct 16, 2020 at 3:29 PM

click to enlarge PEXELS/ MAGDA EHLERS
  • Pexels/ Magda Ehlers
Need a pick-me-up during these difficult times?

SeaWorld San Antonio and KSAT came up with a way to bring happiness into our homes, no matter the time of day: a round-the-clock penguin cam.



The streaming service will let viewers spy on the roughly the 250 birds at SeaWorld San Antonio, which includes four penguin species, KSAT reports.

The livestream will let viewers witness penguins' swift swimming skills, humorous interactions and their voracious appetite for fish, Sea World officials said.

"Each individual bird has its own unique personality, so their typical behaviors and activity levels will vary," according to a statement from the theme park. "Some penguins spend much of their time swimming, while others seem to prefer climbing on rocks and snow piles or hanging out with their caretakers."

The penguin cam is available anytime, anywhere via KSAT's webpage, streaming apps and kid's page.

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

