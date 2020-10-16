San Antonio Poet Laureate Andrea 'Vocab' Sanderson and Agarita team up for two performances

click to enlarge
Two heavy-hitters in the San Antonio arts scene are pairing up for a set of concerts at the end of October: SA Poet Laureate Andrea "Vocab" Sanderson and local chamber ensemble Agarita.
The quartet will perform a program inspired by Sanderson's personal voice and vision, including works by Ludwig van Beethoven, John Adams, Paul Wiancko, Pablo Casals, Missy Mazzoli and Arvo Pärt. The icing on the cake is a new arrangement of Sanderson's "The Noveaux," which first appeared on French producer James Digger's album BADABOOMBAP
. The new version was arranged by San Antonio composer Troy Peters.
The two back-to-back concerts will be held at the downtown Radius Center. To maintain distancing, each audience will be limited to 100 attendees, determined on a first-come, first-served basis. However, to make the concert accessible to all, the 8:30 p.m. performance will be livestreamed on Agarita's website
, where it will remain available for a short time for those who are unable to watch the stream live.
Free, 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Friday, October 30 (livestream at 8:30 p.m.), Radius Center, 106 Auditorium Circle, agarita.org.
