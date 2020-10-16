SOLI Chamber Ensemble opens season with outdoor performance at San Antonio Botanical Garden

click to enlarge Courtesy of SOLI Chamber Ensemble

San Antonio's SOLI Chamber Ensemble returns to form this month with an outdoor concert at the San Antonio Botanical Garden.The quartet will perform at the garden's new Betty Kelso Center, with distanced patio and lawn seating available for attendees.Titled "Through the Eyes and Lens of the Beholder," the concert "focuses on a composer’s realization of another artist’s work — be it image, music, or poetry — reworked into his/her own music and voice."The program features the Texas premiere of Jennifer Jolley's, paired with Alexander Scriabin'sfor piano so that attendees can get a taste of the original before experiencing Jolley's reimagining.Also featured on the program are a new arrangement of James Scott Balentine'sand the world premiere of Michael Matthews', plus the delightfully titled, written for solo clarinet by Jim Stephenson.