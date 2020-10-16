No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Friday, October 16, 2020

SOLI Chamber Ensemble opens season with outdoor performance at San Antonio Botanical Garden

Posted By on Fri, Oct 16, 2020 at 10:56 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF SOLI CHAMBER ENSEMBLE
  • Courtesy of SOLI Chamber Ensemble
San Antonio's SOLI Chamber Ensemble returns to form this month with an outdoor concert at the San Antonio Botanical Garden.

The quartet will perform at the garden's new Betty Kelso Center, with distanced patio and lawn seating available for attendees.



Titled "Through the Eyes and Lens of the Beholder," the concert "focuses on a composer’s realization of another artist’s work — be it image, music, or poetry — reworked into his/her own music and voice."

The program features the Texas premiere of Jennifer Jolley's Recomposed Scriabin, paired with Alexander Scriabin's Etude, Op. 8 No. 1 for piano so that attendees can get a taste of the original before experiencing Jolley's reimagining.

Also featured on the program are a new arrangement of James Scott Balentine's Asking a Shadow to Dance and the world premiere of Michael Matthews' till our bodies into the night slip, plus the delightfully titled Double-Dog Dare, written for solo clarinet by Jim Stephenson.

$15-$25, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, October 25, Betty Kelso Center, San Antonio Botanical Garden, 555 Funston Pl., (210) 536-1400, solichamberensemble.org.

