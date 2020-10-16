Your kids could receive a visit — and sweet treats — from the Spurs Coyote this Halloween

click image
It’s official: Halloween is going to look different this year.
But some families will receive an extra spooktacular Halloween treat, thanks to the San Antonio Spurs, who have organized a "kinda sorta super spooky" Halloween Candy Drop, featuring the one and only Spurs Coyote.
The Halloween Candy Drop will include an in-person visit from the spirited mascot, and a goodie bag "filled with Spurs swag and sweet treats in tow," team officials told KSAT
.
The goodie bags — and the creepy creature from homecourt — will arrive between Thursday, October 29th through Saturday, October 31st.
Registration for the spooky delivery begins Friday at noon, but members of the The Coyote Kids Club should check their email inbox — members gained early access to registration at 10 a.m. The visits cost $50 per household, plus $10 for each additional child.
Visits are also limited mostly to households within a 30-mile radius from the AT&T Center, however the Spurs website says the organization will try to accommodate requests outside of that area.
Interested families can find the registration link at the San Antonio Spurs website
.
