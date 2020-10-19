Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich has sold his San Antonio mansion for $3 million — finally

It only took two years and knocking $1.5 million off the price tag, but San Antonio Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich has unloaded his 9,600-square-foot home in the Dominion.
Pop recently sold the 2.6-acre property for $3 million, according to multiple media reports
Popovich purchased the home in 2005, shortly after snapping up a third title for the Spurs. He put it on the market in 2018 for $4.5 million but slashed the price tag to $3.5 million the following summer, then to $3.1 million this June.
In addition to the swimming pool, workout room and a living room big enough to be a car dealership showroom, the mansion boasts a wine cellar made of reclaimed Jerusalem stone.
Before any haters start popping Champagne corks (see what we did there?) to celebrate the outspoken coach's departure from the Alamo City, observers including the SpursTalk blog
seem to think he's not going anywhere. At least not before the 2021 season.
When quizzed by media from the NBA Bubble this summer on whether he'd be back again to coach the team next year, Popovich replied, "“Why wouldn’t I?”
If you're interested in a tour of the mansion once owned by the winningest coach in NBA history, here you go
