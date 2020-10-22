Burton Ball transforms into an outdoor trail haunt at Traders Village

click to enlarge
-
Jaime Monzon
-
Two cosplayers at the Burton Ball drive-through event earlier this month.
Arisen like the blue-haired Emily from Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride
, the Burton Ball is back to party — this time in the form of a walkable outdoor trail haunt.
Reworked from the drive-through event
that debuted at the beginning of the month, the interactive outdoor experience kicked off last weekend at Traders Village and continues through the end of October.
Now, lovers of everything Burton can exit their cars and explore all the Burton Ball has offer, like Burton-themed artists and vendors, outdoor stages exhibiting a rotating cast of cosplayers, new murals and scenes for photo opps. Patrons are also encouraged to wear their favorite costumes.
Tickets are priced per car instead of by person, and can be upgraded to a VIP package that includes a bunch of Burton Ball merch.
For safety, the event has a daily capacity limit as well as social distancing measures in place, along with a mask requirement.
$25-$85, 7 p.m.-11:30 p.m. Friday, October 23 and Saturday, October 24, 7 p.m.-midnight Friday October 30, 7 p.m.-10:30 p.m. Saturday, October 31, Traders Village San Antonio, 9333 SW Loop 410, (210) 623-8383, tradersvillage.com/san-antonio.
