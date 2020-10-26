No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Monday, October 26, 2020

Ruby City celebrates Día de los Muertos with community altar honoring late San Antonio artists

Posted By on Mon, Oct 26, 2020 at 3:49 PM

click to enlarge From left: Ruby City founder Linda Pace, Katie Pell and Chuck Ramirez - COURTESY OF RUBY CITY
  • Courtesy of Ruby City
  • From left: Ruby City founder Linda Pace, Katie Pell and Chuck Ramirez
Ruby City is honoring three late icons of the San Antonio art community as part of this year's commemoration of Día de los Muertos.

At noon Wednesday, October 28, the contemporary arts center will debut a community altar located on its plaza facing San Pedro Creek. The ofrenda will celebrate artists Katie Pell, Chuck Ramirez and Ruby City founder Linda Pace, along with other beloved creatives from the San Antonio community.



From October 28-November 3, locals are invited to bring items of their choosing "to help celebrate and honor the lives of vibrant artists and cherished loved ones," whose artistic output can be anything from cooking to tattooing. Accepted items include framed photos, flowers, pan de muerta and more, but Ruby City requests that no candles be left at the altar.

People can also participate virtually by making their own altars at home and sharing them on social media with @rubycity tagged.

The community altar will be open from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. from October 28-November 3.

