San Antonio Day of the Dead River Parade, recorded in secret, will be broadcast on KSAT Friday

It seemed like a foregone conclusion that, like other large events this year, San Antonio's Day of the Dead River Parade would either be cancelled or converted to a virtual facsimile of its usual grandeur.
To the certain delight of many, that's not the case at all.
On Tuesday morning, Day of the Dead San Antonio
revealed a plan months in the making: a recorded version of the river parade that was made in secret will be broadcast on KSAT 12 on Friday, October 30. The full-scale parade, recorded under the cover of darkness, is the culmination of a collaboration between the city and Chef Johnny Hernandez of La Gloria.
"Día de Los Muertos has become such a special cultural celebration for San Antonio, and I wanted to be certain that our Day of the Dead traditions continued through the pandemic and not suffer the same fate of many our events that have been canceled due to COVID," Hernandez said in a statement.
The parade will feature
20 brightly lit barges from local companies and organizations including the Mexican Consulate, H-E-B, Los Otros Murals and the San Antonio Spurs.
The pre-recorded special will run on KSAT 12 and streaming platforms including the station's website
and KSAT-TV App at 8 p.m. Friday, October 30. It will be broadcast on TV Azteca Mexico and Latin America at 6 p.m. Saturday, October 31. For broadcast times in additional U.S. cities, viewers can check their local listings.
