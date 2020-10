Funko Pop! confirms it's making a line of figurines honoring South Texas music legend Selena

click to enlarge Facebook / Selena

Funko announces soon to be released Selena Pop! Figure: pic.twitter.com/52cdaL2DuK — Selena (@SelenaLaLeyenda) October 28, 2020

Popular collectibles maker Funko has confirmed that South Texas singer Selena will join its line of Pop! figurines, MySA reports The announcement confirms earlier rumors that the toymaker planned to immortalize the Queen of Tejano in a new product line next year."We are honored to be able to confirm that Funko is celebrating the life and legacy of Selena through our Pop! products," Funko told MySA in a statement. "This historic line pays homage to this month's Billboard's Greatest of All Time Female Latin Artist and is a tangible way for her millions of global fans to display their affinity for Selena."According to MySA, Funko partnered with Selena's family on the new line."The Funko Pop! products line honors some of the most influential musicians, and I am humbled to have Selena be part of this historic line showcasing her place in Pop Culture,” Selena's sister Suzette Quintanilla said in a statement.Funko has yet to confirm an official release date for the toys. The company said that people should follow its social media accounts — @OriginalFunko — for future information about the Selena Funko Pop! figurines.