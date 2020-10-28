San Antonio author Shea Serrano featured in official Biden campaign event

In the final run-up to the election, San Antonio writer and Twitter star Shea Serrano made his case for Joe Biden during a livestreamed panel.
On Tuesday, the Basketball (and Other Things) author was featured alongside comedian George Lopez, senior Biden advisor Cristóbal Alex, former U.S. Rep. Luis V. Gutierrez and EMT Dreamer Jesus Contreras in a streamed roundtable urging Latino men to vote.
The stream is part of the Biden campaign's voter mobilization program The Luchadores, which is targeted at Hispanic men. The effort includes digital ads in battleground states, social media initiatives and partnerships with Spanish-language and Latinx-focused radio stations in battleground states, according to Newsweek.
"Latinos are poised to be difference makers in Florida, Arizona and Texas, but also in Nebraska, where we're turning out Latino voters in South Omaha," Alex told Newsweek. "The same is true in Pennsylvania, where there are Latinos with real political muscle."
The stream certainly had some of Serrano's fans energized.
"I should be paying attention to class but I think @SheaSerrano would agree that this is more important," Edwin Gonzalez tweeted along with a screenshot of the stream, which is available to view on YouTube.
"ayyyyyyyye your boy grew up stealing pan dulce from HEB on the south side of san antonio and now they got me in these official presidential campaign events lol what a world," Serrano responded in a quote retweet.
Anyone curious what Serrano had to say can check out the full stream below: