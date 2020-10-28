No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, October 28, 2020

San Antonio author Shea Serrano featured in official Biden campaign event

Posted By on Wed, Oct 28, 2020 at 1:54 PM

click image YOUTUBE / JOE BIDEN
  • YouTube / Joe Biden
In the final run-up to the election, San Antonio writer and Twitter star Shea Serrano made his case for Joe Biden during a livestreamed panel.

On Tuesday, the Basketball (and Other Things) author was featured alongside comedian George Lopez, senior Biden advisor Cristóbal Alex, former U.S. Rep. Luis V. Gutierrez and EMT Dreamer Jesus Contreras in a streamed roundtable  urging Latino men to vote.



The stream is part of the Biden campaign's voter mobilization program The Luchadores, which is targeted at Hispanic men. The effort includes digital ads in battleground states, social media initiatives and partnerships with Spanish-language and Latinx-focused radio stations in battleground states, according to Newsweek.

"Latinos are poised to be difference makers in Florida, Arizona and Texas, but also in Nebraska, where we're turning out Latino voters in South Omaha," Alex told Newsweek. "The same is true in Pennsylvania, where there are Latinos with real political muscle."

The stream certainly had some of Serrano's fans energized.

"I should be paying attention to class but I think @SheaSerrano would agree that this is more important," Edwin Gonzalez tweeted along with a screenshot of the stream, which is available to view on YouTube.

"ayyyyyyyye your boy grew up stealing pan dulce from HEB on the south side of san antonio and now they got me in these official presidential campaign events lol what a world," Serrano responded in a quote retweet.

Anyone curious what Serrano had to say can check out the full stream below:


Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More ArtSlut »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Day of the Dead River Parade, recorded in secret, will be broadcast on KSAT Friday Read More

  2. Selena: The Series Official Trailer Just Broke the Internet Read More

  3. New sculpture by Mexican artist Sebastian makes its debut in downtown San Antonio Read More

  4. San Antonio visual artist pounds the pavement in Superman T-shirt to get out the vote Read More

  5. Upcoming Western film sets Tom Hanks on a journey to Castroville, Texas Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 21, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation