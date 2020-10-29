Thursday, October 29, 2020
San Antonio Zoo will give out treats to visitors and animals alike on Sunday
Posted
By Kelly Merka Nelson
on Thu, Oct 29, 2020 at 1:11 PM
click to enlarge
-
Courtesy of San Antonio Zoo
This weekend, the San Antonio Zoo hopes to ease the sting of this year's non-standard Halloween with a special Día de Candy
event.
On Sunday, November 1, the zoo will host a full day of seasonal activities that will culminate with a free candy giveaway at trick-or-treat stations sponsored by H-E-B at 3 p.m. The event is included with zoo admission.
But it's not just human guests that will be having fun, though. Starting at 10:30 a.m., the zoo will kick off its Pumpkin Bash, feeding the seedy orange fruit to its resident lions, rhinos, elephants and Aldabra tortoises to provide fun, fall-themed enrichment to the animals.
Tickets and information can be found on the zoo's website
.
Get our top picks for the best (online!) events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.
Tags: San Antonio, Texas, San Antonio Zoo, Dia de Candy, Día de Candy, Día de los Muertos, Halloween, pumpkins, fall, things to do in San Antonio, zoo, animal enrichment, enrichment, free candy, trick-or-treat. Pumpkin Bash, rhinos, lions, elephants, Aldabra tortoises, trick-or-treat stations, Image
San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.