Thursday, October 29, 2020

San Antonio Zoo will give out treats to visitors and animals alike on Sunday

Posted By on Thu, Oct 29, 2020 at 1:11 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF SAN ANTONIO ZOO
  • Courtesy of San Antonio Zoo
This weekend, the San Antonio Zoo hopes to ease the sting of this year's non-standard Halloween with a special Día de Candy event.

On Sunday, November 1, the zoo will host a full day of seasonal activities that will culminate with a free candy giveaway at trick-or-treat stations sponsored by H-E-B at 3 p.m. The event is included with zoo admission.



But it's not just human guests that will be having fun, though. Starting at 10:30 a.m., the zoo will kick off its Pumpkin Bash, feeding the seedy orange fruit to its resident lions, rhinos, elephants and Aldabra tortoises to provide fun, fall-themed enrichment to the animals.

Tickets and information can be found on the zoo's website.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

