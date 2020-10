San Antonio Zoo will give out treats to visitors and animals alike on Sunday

click to enlarge Courtesy of San Antonio Zoo

This weekend, the San Antonio Zoo hopes to ease the sting of this year's non-standard Halloween with a special Día de Candy event.On Sunday, November 1, the zoo will host a full day of seasonal activities that will culminate with a free candy giveaway at trick-or-treat stations sponsored by H-E-B at 3 p.m. The event is included with zoo admission.But it's not just human guests that will be having fun, though. Starting at 10:30 a.m., the zoo will kick off its Pumpkin Bash, feeding the seedy orange fruit to its resident lions, rhinos, elephants and Aldabra tortoises to provide fun, fall-themed enrichment to the animals.Tickets and information can be found on the zoo's website