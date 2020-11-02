No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Monday, November 2, 2020

URBAN-15's Hidden Histories tackles the history of voting rights on eve of election

Posted By on Mon, Nov 2, 2020 at 10:22 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF URBAN-15
  • Courtesy of URBAN-15
Before heading to the polls on Tuesday, San Antonians can spend Monday evening learning about the local struggles that made their votes possible.

Tonight's episode of URBAN-15's Hidden Histories, "Voting Rights, Voting Wrongs: An Election's Eve Incantation," explores local suffrage movements that led to the enfranchisement of marginalized Texan voters.



This year marks the centennial anniversary of the 19th amendment, which granted middle-class white women the right to vote, but largely left out other marginalized groups, which remained disenfranchised until the '60s.

Dr. Rachel Gunter, a history professor at Collin College with a specialty in women's suffrage movements, will be highlighted in a segment that delves into the intersectional racial and class complexities of Texan suffrage movements. St. Mary's University professor of political science Dr. Henry Flores will also be featured, speaking on the voting rights struggles seen in San Antonio, including those against the poll tax, literacy tests and gerrymandering.

The episode also features a short documentary on San Antonio's fight for single member district voting from the local Josiah Media Festival archives, as well as a recitation of Evie Shockley's poem "women's voting rights at one hundred (but who's counting?)" by performance artist Jess Mahogany.

Tonight's episode, airing at 7 p.m., will be streamed from both URBAN-15's website and the URBAN-15 Facebook page. As with all Hidden Histories episodes, it will also be available on-demand through the Hidden Histories virtual archives following the initial screening.

Free, 7 p.m. Monday, November 2, hiddenhistories.tv.

