LGBTQ-inclusive speed-waxing salon LunchboxWax to open three San Antonio locations in 2021

LunchboxWax
, a LGBTQ-inclusive speed-waxing concept, will open a San Antonio location at the Alon Town Centre on the North Side, the first of three outlets planned in the city.
The Alon store will open in March 2021. All three locations will be owned by Alamo City native Denise Reetz.
“I come from an entrepreneurial family and have always known that I wanted to go into business for myself,” Reetz said in a release. “Once I came across LunchboxWax, I fell in love with the brand and the idea of building up women to help them grow both professionally and personally. With our diverse community, combined with the mostly warm year-round weather, LunchboxWax is a perfect fit for the San Antonio market.”
LunchBoxWax waxologists are trained in a proprietary three-step process using a “soft wax” technique that the company maintains is more effective and less painful at removing hair than traditional waxing.
The franchise also promotes an environment that caters to "every body," aiming to cultivate an environment supportive of the LGBTQ+ community. LunchBoxWax estheticians are trained in female and male anatomy to ensure a knowledgeable and comfortable experience.
The two remaining San Antonio shops do not yet have an opening date.
