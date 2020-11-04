No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Wednesday, November 4, 2020

New Mission San Jose tricentennial mural highlights 300 years of San Antonio culture and history

Posted By on Wed, Nov 4, 2020 at 1:18 PM

click to enlarge Mission San Jose - TRAVIS WITT
  • Travis Witt
  • Mission San Jose
In honor of Mission San José's 300-year anniversary, the San Antonio Missions National Park and Luminaria Contemporary Arts Festival are unveiling a mural commemorating 300 years of local history.

Created by San Antonio artist and teacher Sandra Gonzalez, the mural depicts aspects of both the city and mission community's cultural and natural history.



Located on the exterior of the Mission San José Visitor Center, the mural will be revealed at 4 p.m. on Saturday, November 7, in a virtual ceremony broadcast on Facebook.

"San Antonio Missions National Historical Park is excited to unveil this new mural to commemorate the tricentennial of Mission San José and allow visitors to explore the modern cultural impact of a complex history in San Antonio," Christine Jacobs, superintendent of San Antonio Missions National Historical Park, said in a release.

"The tricentennial year is a time to contemplate the history of this site and reflect on our own connections with this historical place."

The mural is a result of the combined efforts of the Luminara 2020 Placemaking program and San Antonio Missions National Historical Park.

"This kind of public art program celebrates San Antonio’s storied history — it's culture, it's people – and reminds us how we all share this place and this time. Art connects us, and that’s what this mural and Luminaria projects are all about," Pam de la Mora, Luminara's digital media manager, said in a statement.

Free, 4 p.m. Saturday, November 7, Facebook, San Antonio Missions National Historical Park, nps.gov/saan.

