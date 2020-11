The Public Theater resumes its season with streaming production Squeamish

click to enlarge Courtesy of The Public Theater of San Antonio

The Public Theater of San Antonio is delivering a bloody nightmare on the heels of the spooky season with its virtual one-person production ofby Aaron Mark.The free-flowing play follows the troubled thoughts of Sharon, a psychotherapist and recovering alcoholic who’s lost faith in her practice. A nephew’s suicide pulls her down from Upper West Side NYC to the South Plains of Texas, where she grapples with a family history of depression by embracing her worst fear: blood.Things get ghoulish as cutting ensues.It’s a fairly dark turn for actress Ginger Gamble Martel, who audiences may recognize from numerous musical theater roles in San Antonio, most recently as The Acrobat/Mom 4 inat The Public.Originally slated to open October 15, a Do Not Work designation from Actor’s Equity Association briefly looked like it might quash the production as the union clashed with the non-profit theater over its COVID-19 protocols.The drama is mostly back on stage now, as The Public announced a renewed relationship with AEA, though the theater’s board of directors placed CEO George Green on leave before parting ways with him at the end of October.