The Public Theater resumes its season with streaming production Squeamish

Courtesy of The Public Theater of San Antonio
The Public Theater of San Antonio is delivering a bloody nightmare on the heels of the spooky season with its virtual one-person production of Squeamish
by Aaron Mark.
The free-flowing play follows the troubled thoughts of Sharon, a psychotherapist and recovering alcoholic who’s lost faith in her practice. A nephew’s suicide pulls her down from Upper West Side NYC to the South Plains of Texas, where she grapples with a family history of depression by embracing her worst fear: blood.
Things get ghoulish as cutting ensues.
It’s a fairly dark turn for actress Ginger Gamble Martel, who audiences may recognize from numerous musical theater roles in San Antonio, most recently as The Acrobat/Mom 4 in Matilda
at The Public.
Originally slated to open October 15, a Do Not Work designation from Actor’s Equity Association briefly looked like it might quash the production as the union clashed with the non-profit theater over its COVID-19 protocols.
The drama is mostly back on stage now, as The Public announced a renewed relationship with AEA, though the theater’s board of directors placed CEO George Green on leave before parting ways
with him at the end of October.
$25-$35 per device, 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Fridays, 2 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays, November 5-15, Online, (210) 733-7258, thepublicsa.org.
