No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, November 4, 2020

The Public Theater resumes its season with streaming production Squeamish

Posted By on Wed, Nov 4, 2020 at 1:01 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF THE PUBLIC THEATER OF SAN ANTONIO
  • Courtesy of The Public Theater of San Antonio
The Public Theater of San Antonio is delivering a bloody nightmare on the heels of the spooky season with its virtual one-person production of Squeamish by Aaron Mark.

The free-flowing play follows the troubled thoughts of Sharon, a psychotherapist and recovering alcoholic who’s lost faith in her practice. A nephew’s suicide pulls her down from Upper West Side NYC to the South Plains of Texas, where she grapples with a family history of depression by embracing her worst fear: blood.



Things get ghoulish as cutting ensues.

It’s a fairly dark turn for actress Ginger Gamble Martel, who audiences may recognize from numerous musical theater roles in San Antonio, most recently as The Acrobat/Mom 4 in Matilda at The Public.

Originally slated to open October 15, a Do Not Work designation from Actor’s Equity Association briefly looked like it might quash the production as the union clashed with the non-profit theater over its COVID-19 protocols.

The drama is mostly back on stage now, as The Public announced a renewed relationship with AEA, though the theater’s board of directors placed CEO George Green on leave before parting ways with him at the end of October.

$25-$35 per device, 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Fridays, 2 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays, November 5-15, Online, (210) 733-7258, thepublicsa.org.

Get our top picks for the best (online!) events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments
  |  

More ArtSlut »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Artistic director at Public Theater of San Antonio removed amid criticism of his treatment of staff Read More

  2. LGBTQ-inclusive speed-waxing salon LunchboxWax to open three San Antonio locations in 2021 Read More

  3. San Antonio native Marcella Ochoa’s script is part of Blumhouse’s next horror anthology series Read More

  4. San Antonio author Shea Serrano pays tuition for 2 undocumented UTSA students with book proceeds Read More

  5. San Antonio's new Becky Hammon mural the subject of forthcoming film from 60 Second Docs Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 21, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation