Fan drives pizza from Houston to San Antonio after author Shea Serrano tweets about his craving

Some creators have fans. Others haveCount San Antonio's Shea Serrano among the latter. A Twitter follower of the New York Times bestselling author drove 200 miles from Houston to deliver a pizza to his house over the weekend.Here's how it went down.Serrano, who lived in Houston before relocating back to his hometown of San Antonio, tweeted that he was missing that city's food scene. A fan named Rodrigo Bravo replied that he happed to be driving to the Alamo City from Houston and offered to pick up whatever theauthor wanted.

"go on and stop at Star Pizza off 59 — get the starburst pizza for me — deep dish — wheat crust — no beef — thanks," Serrano tweeted back, throwing in a "LOL" to signify that he was just joking.





go on and stop at Star Pizza off 59 — get the starburst pizza for me — deep dish — wheat crust — no beef — thanks lol https://t.co/EcksJzmeZT — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) November 1, 2020

Man, I tell you... this is why I would deliver a pizza to this man anytime. I’m literally in tears, my man Shea doing it AGAIN. A true legend. https://t.co/yR3ld2ZzfX — Rodrigo Bravo (@mrbravo365) November 2, 2020