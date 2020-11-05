No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, November 5, 2020

Fan drives pizza from Houston to San Antonio after author Shea Serrano tweets about his craving

Posted By on Thu, Nov 5, 2020 at 1:49 PM

click to enlarge TWITTER / @CURBEDCHICAGO
  • Twitter / @curbedchicago
Some creators have fans. Others have stans.

Count San Antonio's Shea Serrano among the latter. A Twitter follower of the New York Times bestselling author drove 200 miles from Houston to deliver a pizza to his house over the weekend.



Here's how it went down.

Serrano, who lived in Houston before relocating back to his hometown of San Antonio, tweeted that he was missing that city's food scene. A fan named Rodrigo Bravo replied that he happed to be driving to the Alamo City from Houston and offered to pick up whatever the Basketball (and Other Things) author wanted.

"go on and stop at Star Pizza off 59 — get the starburst pizza for me — deep dish — wheat crust — no beef — thanks," Serrano tweeted back, throwing in a "LOL" to signify that he was just joking.


Turns out, it was anything but a joke to Bravo.

After a warning tweet partway through his journey, he showed up later that evening at Serrano's door with the requested Starburst pie.


From the tweet thread, it's clear Bravo believes one good turn deserves another. He explained that he was honored to make the delivery after Serrano offered up proceeds from a recent pay-if-you-want online book to pay senior-year tuition for two undocumented UTSA students.


"Man, I tell you... this is why I would deliver a pizza to this man anytime," Bravo tweeted. "I’m literally in tears, my man Shea doing it AGAIN. A true legend."

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments
  |  

More ArtSlut »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio grandma believes she and Aquaman star Jason Momoa are in love Read More

  2. Diwali SA takes Festival of Lights online this year Read More

  3. New Mission San Jose tricentennial mural highlights 300 years of San Antonio culture and history Read More

  4. The Public Theater resumes its season with streaming production Squeamish Read More

  5. Artistic director at Public Theater of San Antonio removed amid criticism of his treatment of staff Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 21, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation