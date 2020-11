Texas State Parks offer free day passes this Sunday in honor of Veterans Day

click to enlarge Facebook/ Texas Parks and Wildlife

Palo Duro Canyon State Park

Texas State Parks are waiving all daily entrance fees Sunday in honor of active and retired military members. The promotion comes shortly before Veterans Day, November 11, and applies to all day-use visitors."The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and Texas State Parks are proud to honor the men and women that serve our country in the military," TSP Director Rodney Franklin said in a news release. "What better way to celebrate their service and dedication than by spending the day at a beautiful Texas State Park."With parks operating at a limited capacity, TPWD recommends day-pass reservations for anyone planning to visit one of its parks Sunday. Passes can be reserved through the department's website or by calling (512) 389-8900.Those purchasing hunting or fishing licenses can also tack on a donation to the Veteran's Commission Veteran's Assistant Fund at the time of their purchase. The donations help veteran service organizations and nonprofit groups that serve Texas veterans.